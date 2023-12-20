Workshop marks ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ at university

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 19

The School of Languages, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU), organised a 3-day workshop on “Life Skills in Digital Times.” The workshop was dedicated to Viksit Bharat, Voice of Youth@2047. Vice Chancellor, JGND PSOU, and Dean Academic Affairs Karamjeet Singh and Gurdip Singh Batra attended the virtual launch of Viksit Bharat@2047. The VC and the Dean also a panel discussion on ‘Empowered Indians’ and ‘Good Governance’ organised at Punjab Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh on December 11.

