Workshop on biotechnological techniques in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 2

The Department of Biotechnology at Khalsa College organised a workshop on “Biotechnological Techniques”, in collaboration with JayPee Institute of Information Technology, Waknaghat, Solan, here today.

The objective of the workshop was to provide students with practical knowledge on various biotechnological techniques. Head of the Department Dr Nipunjot Kaur extended a warm welcome to the delegates and provided an overview of the workshop’s specifications to the students.

The students had an opportunity to interact and clarify their doubts after the session.