Workshop organised

Tribune News Service

Patiala: A workshop on gender sensitisation was organised at the Government Bikram College of Commerce here today. The programme was held under the guidance of the Principal, Prof Kusum Lata. Dr Paramjit Kaur, from the Department of English, briefed the students about various acts of gender sensitisation. She further told them to respect the opposite sex in order to change the attitude and mindset of individuals. The programme was organised with the aim of promoting gender equality. More than 280 students participated in the event. TNS

Conference on posthumanism

Patiala: The School of Languages and Public Relations Cell, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, organised a two-day international conference on posthumanism, cybernetics and human rights. Presiding over the conference, Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh discussed the connection between rationality and morality in the technologically advanced times. Prof Anita Singh from the Department of English, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, discussed the inter-relationship of gender, technology and the body. Prof Desmond Kharmawphlang from North Eastern Hill University, Shillong, presented a discourse on the tradition of Khasi tiger people while Sangeeta Taak from Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law discussed the threats to realisation of human rights in times of surveillance.