Workshop organised

Patiala: The Department of Punjabi, Punjabi University, on Tuesday organised a workshop on how to carry out a research. Experts Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal and Lallan Baghel, both from Panjab University, Chandigarh, discussed the matter at length. Jaiswal discussed “studying disability from the perspective of literature”. Baghel discussed literature that facilitates the understanding of philosophy. He said the students should involve themselves in discussions about more than one discipline to have a better understanding of research and perspectives. TNS

Saragarhi martyrs remembered

Patiala: NCC cadets of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, paid homage to the martyrs of Saragarhi on Tuesday. It was on this day in 1897 that 21 soldiers of 36th Sikh Battalion achieved supreme sacrifice while defending the fort of Saragarhi against 10,000 Afghan invaders. Cadet Jaswinder Kaur apprised students of the Saragarhi battle.

