World Cancer Day observed in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 4

Blossoms Senior Secondary School observed World Cancer Day here today. A rally was organised by the 4th PB Girls and 5 th PB Boys of NCC cadets to raise awareness about cancer to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Naman Marken and Dr Chander Mohini, president of Indian Medical Association, Patiala, gave tips to students to spread awareness about cancer. Principal Bindu Vaid announced a marathon, Run Against Cancer, to be organised on February 19.