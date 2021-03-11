World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, May 31

Despite ban, the sale of tobacco products in the vicinity of educational institutions goes unabated. As per Section 6 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act (COTPA), 2003, sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products within a 100-yard radius of educational institutions is illegal.

On World No-Tobacco Day, The Tribune discovered that tobacco shops were openly selling loose cigarettes, bidis, gutkas outside government and private colleges and universities in Patiala.

At some places, pan shops were selling tobacco products right outside the college entrance gate.

Pan shops were selling tobacco products outside Government Medical Dental Colleges, and officials of the Health Department were busy there in photo ops to celebrate World No-Tobacco Day.

Dr SJ Singh, Nodal Officer, Tobacco Control Cell, said they had organised around 91 awareness seminars at various schools in the district over the past two weeks. He added they would again send teams to check sale of tobacco products near educational institutions.

Meanwhile, Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, observed World No Tobacco Day today to draw attention to the widespread prevalence of tobacco products and their harmful effects on humanity. Gursimran Kaur of Class X-B gave a speech in the morning assembly pointing out that every year eight million people die in the world due to use of tobacco. ANO Satvir Singh Gill urged the students to take a vow that they will stay away from tobacco products for their whole life. Principal Balwinder Kaur, Gagandeep Singh other staff members were present on the occasion.