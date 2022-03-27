World TB Day observed

Patiala: Health officials observed World Tuberculosis Day, which aimed at eliminating TB-related deaths by 2025. District TB officer Dr Gurpreet Singh Nagra organised the programme on a theme, “eliminating TB”, at Ashoka Nursing college, Chuharpur village. Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Vikas Goel, who was present during the programme, said TB patients were given Rs500 per month to provide them with healthy food. “Now we are focusing more on identifying patients who are without treatment,” he said. Dr Nagra said TB was treatable. He said: “One can be completely free from the disease if he/she takes medicines as directed by doctors.” He said cough, prolonged for over two weeks, loss of appetite, weight loss, blood in mucus and chest pain were signs of TB. People having such symptoms should get themselves tested.
