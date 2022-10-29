Yadavindra Public School marathon on November 6

Patiala, October 28
Yadavindra Public School is organising its first-ever Grand Marathon, in association with Fitness Enthusiasts of Patiala (FEOP), on November 6.
The marathon will include full marathon (42 km), half marathon (21 km); 5 kms and 10 km runs and fun run of 2.5 kms. The registration, free of cost, will be open until October 30. The flag-off ceremony will be held at hockey ground on November 6.
The idea behind organising the event was to promote fitness among students and people of Patiala, said Maj Gen Sanjiv Varma (retd), Director, YPS, Patiala. He added that there was no registration fee to participate in the marathon.
