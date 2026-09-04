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Home / Patiala / Year-long celebrations marking 650th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidas create spiritual atmosphere among devotees: Tarunpreet Singh Sond

Year-long celebrations marking 650th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidas create spiritual atmosphere among devotees: Tarunpreet Singh Sond

500 drones will take to the sky simultaneously to depict the life, Bani and teachings of Sri Guru Ravidas

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Aman Sood
Patiala, Updated At : 05:21 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond addresses a press conference in Patiala, on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
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Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond today said the year-long programmes being organised by the Punjab Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to commemorate the 650th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidas had created a positive and spiritual atmosphere among devotees.

He said 92 special drone shows were being organised across Punjab. In Patiala district shows were scheduled from September 9. More than 500 drones would take to the sky simultaneously to depict the life, Bani and teachings of Sri Guru Ravidas.

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The minister chaired a high-level meeting at the District Administrative Complex with Deputy Commissioners and civil and police officials from Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla to review preparations for the drone shows and Shobha Yatras. He directed officials to complete all arrangements well in advance and ensure maximum participation of devotees.

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Patiala Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Agarwal assured the minister that all arrangements would be completed on time and the events would be organised successfully.

Sond said various religious, cultural and educational programmes, including kirtan darbars, seminars, school-level competitions and screenings of a documentary on the life and teachings of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji, were being organised across the state.

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He said the 25-30-minute drone shows would feature more than 500 drones and present the life, Bani and teachings of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji through digital technology. Each show would be preceded by a one-hour Gurbani Kirtan programme.

In Patiala district, the drone shows would be held at Patran Grain Market on September 9, Sirhind Road Grain Market on September 10, Polo Ground on September 11, Ripudaman College, Nabha, on September 12 and Rajpura Grain Market on September 12.

The minister further said four Shobha Yatras would be taken out in November from Varanasi, Jammu, Bathinda and Faridkot, culminating at the holy site of Khuralgarh Sahib. The Bathinda Shobha Yatra would have a night halt at Patiala.

He added that a three-day special concluding programme would be organised at Khuralgarh Sahib in December. The celebrations, planned with the guidance and consultation of the Sant Samaj, reflected the Punjab Government’s deep respect and devotion towards Sri Guru Ravidas Ji, he said.

Advisor to the Punjab Tourism and Heritage Promotion Board Deepak Bali, MLAs Ajitpal Singh Kohli, Prof Kulwant Singh Gajjanmajra and Kulwant Singh Bazigar, Gurpreet Singh GP and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

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