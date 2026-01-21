DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Patiala / Year on, renovation of martyr Sewa Singh Thikriwala’s haveli in Barnala still pending

Year on, renovation of martyr Sewa Singh Thikriwala’s haveli in Barnala still pending

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 08:14 AM Jan 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Harpal Singh Cheema
Advertisement

On the 92nd martyrdom anniversary of Sewa Singh Thikriwala, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema directed the Barnala administration to prepare an estimate of the funds required for the renovation of the martyr’s haveli.

Advertisement

Though Cheema had announced a grant of Rs 20 lakh from his discretionary quota on the same occasion last year to convert Thikriwala’s ancestral home into a memorial, the work has yet not been completed.

Advertisement

“I had released the funds on the second day of the announcement. Now, I have learnt that some bills are pending, which will be cleared by this evening. Last year, Thikriwala sarpanch had raised the demand of Rs 20 lakh for this purpose. Now, the local MLA has informed me that several works are still pending at the haveli. I have asked the administration to prepare an estimate,” said Cheema.

Advertisement

Speaking about the status of the nursing college coming up in the village, Cheema said the construction would be completed on time. He added that some shortcomings had been identified and that instructions had already been issued to the Health Department to address them.

In 2023, CM Bhagwant Mann had announced the conversion of a girls’ school into a nursing college.

Advertisement

Cheema, along with AAP state president Aman Arora, Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Mehal Kalan MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori, laid the foundation stone for the construction of 12.99 km of road in Thikriwala village at a cost of Rs 9.59 crore.

Over a query related to the martyr’s statue in Patiala, Arora said directions had been issued to to install solar lights at the statue.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts