Year on, renovation of martyr Sewa Singh Thikriwala’s haveli in Barnala still pending

On the 92nd martyrdom anniversary of Sewa Singh Thikriwala, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema directed the Barnala administration to prepare an estimate of the funds required for the renovation of the martyr’s haveli.

Advertisement

Though Cheema had announced a grant of Rs 20 lakh from his discretionary quota on the same occasion last year to convert Thikriwala’s ancestral home into a memorial, the work has yet not been completed.

Advertisement

“I had released the funds on the second day of the announcement. Now, I have learnt that some bills are pending, which will be cleared by this evening. Last year, Thikriwala sarpanch had raised the demand of Rs 20 lakh for this purpose. Now, the local MLA has informed me that several works are still pending at the haveli. I have asked the administration to prepare an estimate,” said Cheema.

Advertisement

Speaking about the status of the nursing college coming up in the village, Cheema said the construction would be completed on time. He added that some shortcomings had been identified and that instructions had already been issued to the Health Department to address them.

In 2023, CM Bhagwant Mann had announced the conversion of a girls’ school into a nursing college.

Advertisement

Cheema, along with AAP state president Aman Arora, Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Mehal Kalan MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori, laid the foundation stone for the construction of 12.99 km of road in Thikriwala village at a cost of Rs 9.59 crore.

Over a query related to the martyr’s statue in Patiala, Arora said directions had been issued to to install solar lights at the statue.