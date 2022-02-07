Young voters hold the key for elderly contestants in district

Tribune News Service

AKaram Prakash

Patiala, February 6

Though 50 per cent of the district voters are below the age of 40, candidates fielded by different political parties are not that young. A majority of the candidates fielded by all four major political parties in the upcoming Assembly election are above 60 years of age.

Congress candidate from Patiala (Rural) Mohit Mohindra address election meetings. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

The Congress, one of the major parties, valuing experience over the youth has fielded six candidates who are above 60 years of age. Vishnu Sharma, 72, from Patiala city constituency is the oldest among their eight candidates, while debutant Mohit Mohindra, 31, is the youngest contestant of the Congress in the district.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), another traditional party, has fielded three candidates above the age of 60 years. The SAD candidate from Ghanaur Assembly constituency, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, 72, is the oldest, while his son, Harinder Pal Chandumajra, 41, from Sanaur, is the youngest among eight SAD candidates fighting in Patiala district. Surjit Singh Rakhra, another SAD candidate, from Samana, is 71 years old.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded only one candidate, Dr Balbir Singh, above the age of 60 years. Gurlal Ghanuar and Ajitpal Singh Kohli, both aged 43, are party’s youngest candidates in the district.

Captain Amarinder Singh, 79, who is fighting election on Punjab Lok Congress seat from Patiala city is the oldest candidate in the district. Notably, a government employee, in the state, gets retired at the age of 58.