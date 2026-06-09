Youth Akali Dal president Sarabjeet Singh Jhinjer concludes 10-day foot march

Youth Akali Dal president and Ghanaur halqa in-charge Sarabjeet Singh Jhinjer’s 10-day ‘paidal march’ — ‘Bolega Ghanaur, Badlega Daur’ — concluded on Monday at Dhakansu Kalan village.

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Addressing a gathering, Jhinjer said the march, which commenced on May 30, had covered over 220 km and passed through more than 100 villages. He added that panchayats from over 180 villages had joined the march along the way, significantly expanding its reach and reinforcing its message.

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Jhinjer noted that over the course of the 10-day journey, he visited villages to interact directly with people from all walks of life, including shopkeepers, businessmen, labourers, daily wage workers and street vendors, to understand the grassroots problems they face daily.

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He also thanked circle presidents, Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, Youth Akali Dal members and the people of Ghanaur for making the march a resounding success. Jhinjer said the June 1 to June 6 phase of his ‘paidal march’ held profound significance, as it coincided with the anniversary of the 1984 Ghallughara (Operation Bluestar). Jhinjer said during these days, the marchers paid solemn homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defence of the Sikh Panth.

“As a mark of protest against the actions of the then-Congress government, participants wore black bands on their turbans throughout the period. During the journey through Ghanaur, I met with several Dharmi Faujis — Sikh soldiers who had abandoned their Indian Army posts in June 1984 to march toward Akal Takht in protest.”

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Jhinjer said during the march, people from across the constituency came forward and shared their grievances. “Key issues raised included broken roads, kutcha houses, the drug menace, a deteriorating law and order situation, sewage problems and an acute drinking water crisis.

Residents from the Ghaggar belt raised concerns over unrepaired breaches from the 2023 floods, while government employees and pensioners flagged the long-pending release of outstanding Dearness Allowance.

Villagers also complained about the non-release of development grants, denial of benefits under the Atta Dal and Shagun schemes and a host of other administrative failures affecting daily life, Jhinjer said. He alleged that the AAP government attempted to suppress the voice of the people during the march because it was shaken by the sight of Ghanaur residents taking to the streets in large numbers to demand justice.