Youth arrested for murder of salon owner

Patiala, October 13
The police today claimed to have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with the death of 25-year-old Gurpreet Singh Mony of Anand Nagar who had been murdered with a sharp weapon in May this year.
The police managed to nab Yasdev, alias Yodha, in the Tripuri area after a tip-off. The police team was led by SP (Investigation) Harbir Singh Atwal.
Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said the victim was the owner of the Scissor salon in the city. A case was registered at the Tripuri police station.
The officials said Yasdev was facing seven charges of attempt-to-murder. He, along with his accomplices, is also accused of murdering Dipanshu of Patiala in February this year. He is also accused of having robbed a man of an Innova car in Himachal Pradesh.
The SSP said the police would produce him before the court and seek police remand to investigate the case further.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel orders 11 lakh to leave north Gaza as ground invasion looms
Forces carry out brief raids | Diktat calamitous: UN | Stay ...
Ferry service between India, Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity, promote trade: PM Modi
His message is delivered virtually during the flag-off event...
PM Modi: Time for peace, divided world won’t benefit anyone
Says India battling cross-border terror for decades