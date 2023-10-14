Youth arrested for murder of salon owner

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 13

The police today claimed to have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with the death of 25-year-old Gurpreet Singh Mony of Anand Nagar who had been murdered with a sharp weapon in May this year.

The police managed to nab Yasdev, alias Yodha, in the Tripuri area after a tip-off. The police team was led by SP (Investigation) Harbir Singh Atwal.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said the victim was the owner of the Scissor salon in the city. A case was registered at the Tripuri police station.

The officials said Yasdev was facing seven charges of attempt-to-murder. He, along with his accomplices, is also accused of murdering Dipanshu of Patiala in February this year. He is also accused of having robbed a man of an Innova car in Himachal Pradesh.

The SSP said the police would produce him before the court and seek police remand to investigate the case further.