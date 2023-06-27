Youth arrested with heroin

Patiala, June 26
The police have arrested a youth who was found in possession of heroin.
According to the police, the suspect has been identified as Maninder Singh, who resides near Gurdwara Sahib, Shutrana. The suspect, who was riding a bike, was stopped for checking. Cops recovered 7 gm of heroin from him.
