Youth dies in accident

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 3
A man died after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Bhateri village on Bassi Pathana-Morinda road today.
The deceased has been identified as Jagjit Singh, a resident of Sampli village.
In a statement to the police, the brother of the deceased said Jagjit was going to Morinda on his motorcycle when a vehicle hit his motorcycle , near Bhateri. Jagjit was rushed to the civil hospital before being shifted to a Chandigarh hospital, where he passed away. The body was handed over to the kin after postmortem. A case has been registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle.
The police also found a body on the bank of a canal near Gunia Majra. The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh (28), a resident of village Bhangua. The police have kept the body in the civil hospital mortuary to conduct a postmortem.
