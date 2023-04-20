Youth dies of ‘drug overdose’, cops refute claim

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 19

A 22-year-old youth, identified as Tarsem Khan of Dadupur village, died due to alleged drug overdose while undergoing treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh. The police, however, refuted this claim and said Khan died after consuming a poisonous substance.

The Bassi Pathana DSP said as per the information the police received from the PGI, the youth was admitted to the hospital after consuming a poisonous substance, according to the deceased’s family.

The DSP said the deceased’s father in his statement to the police stated that Tarsem had consumed a cough syrup as he had a bad throat. After he took the syrup, Khan’s condition started deteriorating and he was taken to the PGI, where he died during treatment.

The DSP said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the postmortem. He said if the autopsy report decisively proves the presence of drugs in the viscera, action would be taken as per law.