Youth electrocuted in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 8

A youth got electrocuted on coming in contact with loose electricity wires in a street at Cholti Kheri village today. Another person, who was accompanying the victim, was injured in the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Shahbaz Singh. He was to fly to the USA on June 15.

The family of the deceased alleged that Shahbaz lost his life due to negligence of the PSPCL officials. Village sarpanch Sikandar Singh said his nephew Shahbaz was bringing an iron ladder home with another youth of the village. He said the ladder touched loose power cables in the street and Shahbaz got electrocuted while other youth got injured. He said they had complained to electricity board officials several times to fix loose electricity wires in the village, but nobody cared.