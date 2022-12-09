Youth festival to raise awareness on drugs, gun culture

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 8

The state inter-university youth festival being organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Punjab, will spread message against drugs and weapons in the state. The festival will be held at Punjabi University here.

Officials at the department said the objective of the festival is to provide the youth an opportunity to showcase their art and to connect them with the heritage.

Rajesh Dhiman, Director, Sports and Youth Services, said, “We have decided to hold these events at government universities to promote our culture and provide ample opportunities to attract youngsters through our traditional sports and music.”

The inter-university competition was earlier organised at Shivalik Institute of Education and Research, Mohali, in March 2013; at Makhan Shah Lubana Bhawan, Chandigarh, in March 2017; and at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, in January 2020.

Dhiman added, “The festival has been organised at a government institution after a decade. We will ensure it turns out to be the best.”

Officials said the festival is the state’s initiative aimed at realising the dream of ‘Rangla Punjab’.

Earlier, the state government used to provide funds for it. But this time, the department will organise the event.

Around 3,000 youths from 30 universities across the state are expected to participate in the event.

University Registrar Navjot Kaur said the three-day festival would be inaugurated by Sports and Youth Services Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Saturday. “We are also expecting the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann,” she said.