Youth injured in firing in Patiala village, 7 booked

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 18

The police have booked seven persons on a charge of firing and injuring Jagmeet Singh Jagga (21), a resident of Mohabatpur village, during a religious programme last evening.

Police officials said Jagmeet suffered a bullet injury on his leg during a religious programme at Shankarpur village, near Bahadurgarh.

Sub-Inspector Gursewak Singh of the Bahadurgarh police post said a case had been registered against Amarjeet Singh and six others for allegedly firing and injuring Jagmeet, under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC and the Arms Act. He said as per preliminary information, the two families had old enmity which led to the incident. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and is said to be out of danger, the police said.