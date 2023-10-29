Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

Fatehgarh Sahib, Oct 28
A 27-year-old man, identified as Gurbaz Singh of Nabipur village, died after his bike hit a stationary truck on the GT Road in Sirhind.
The victim’s uncle, Joginder Singh, told the police that his nephew was headed towards Sirhind on his bike around 8 at night when he rammed his two-wheeler into a truck parked near a PSPCL office on the GT Road. Gurbaz sustained serious injuries in the incident. First aid was administered to Gurbaz and he was promptly taken to the Sector-32 hospital in Chandigarh. From there, Gurbaz was referred to CMC Hospital, Ludhiana, where he succumbed to the injuries during treatment.
Victim succumbed at hospital
Sirhind police station ASI Balbir Singh said, “The police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver.” The police handed over the body of the deceased to his family after a post-mortem examination was conducted at the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital.
