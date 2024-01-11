Youth killed as car hits pole

Patiala, January 10
A 22-year-old youth died in an accident, while his friend escaped with minor injuries after the SUV they were travelling in crashed into an electricity transformer pole on Sular Road.
The victim has been identified as Manjinder Singh.
The accident took place on Tuesday night when Manjinder was returning home with his friend. It is not yet known whether the driver could not spot the transformer due to fog or because of overspeeding. According to eyewitnesses, Manjinder died on the spot, while his friend was rushed to hospital for treatment.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...