Youth killed as car hits pole

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 10

A 22-year-old youth died in an accident, while his friend escaped with minor injuries after the SUV they were travelling in crashed into an electricity transformer pole on Sular Road.

The victim has been identified as Manjinder Singh.

The accident took place on Tuesday night when Manjinder was returning home with his friend. It is not yet known whether the driver could not spot the transformer due to fog or because of overspeeding. According to eyewitnesses, Manjinder died on the spot, while his friend was rushed to hospital for treatment.