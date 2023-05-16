Youth nabbed for killing grandfather

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 15

The Bassi Pathana Police claimed to have solved a murder case within hours of the crime with the arrest of the grandson of the deceased. Jaswant Singh was murdered by his grandson Baljit Singh over a property dispute.

The police have recovered the weapon used in committing the murder.

Addressing the media, Bassi Pathana DSP Amarpreet Singh said the Badali Ala Singh police had received information that the body of Jaswant was lying in his fields. He said a police team led by Badali Ala Singh SHO Narpinder Singh reached the spot.

The DSP said the deceased’s son, Mandeep Singh, in his statement alleged that there was a family dispute over property and one of his nephews may have committed the crime.

After investigation, the police took Baljit into custody and during interrogation, he admitted to having committed the murder.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered against Baljit.

He will soon be presented in a local court.