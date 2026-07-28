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Home / Patiala / Youth Organisation of India demands Punjab Education Minister's resignation

Youth Organisation of India demands Punjab Education Minister's resignation

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Aman Sood
Patiala, Updated At : 05:59 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. File Photo
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The Youth Organisation of India (YOI) has demanded the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, holding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government responsible for the alleged pharmacy exam paper leak at Baba Farid University.

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Rajwinder Singh Dhanaula, president of the YOI, made the demand following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET and other paper leaks.

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Addressing the media, Dhanaula said the AAP government came to power promising reforms in health and education, but the state’s higher education system had “deteriorated significantly”.

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He said if the resignation of the Union Education Minister could be demanded over the NEET paper leak, Bains should also resign over the “failure of the state’s education system”.

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