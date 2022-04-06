Youth shot dead in Patiala district following altercation

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 6

A youth was allegedly shot dead by his friends after a minor spat here on Tuesday night.

Dharminder ran a sports club at Daun Kalan village and was recently active in village politics.

The deceased was shot dead allegedly by Tejbir Singh and his accomplice Harbir Singh, who fled the spot.

The trio was having drinks at a nearby eatery shop where they had an altercation and the deceased allegedly abused them after which they manhandled him. Later, the duo returned with a few people and allegedly attacked him. “One of them took out a weapon and fired at Dharminder, who died on the spot,” said police.

SSP Nanak Singh confirmed that the victim was shot dead following a heated exchange between the two groups.

Police have registered a case and are conducting raids to nab the accused.