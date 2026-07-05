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Home / Patiala / Youth shot multiple times after argument turns violent in Banur

Youth shot multiple times after argument turns violent in Banur

The injured man was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32

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Mohit Khanna
Patiala, Updated At : 05:02 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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The victim under treatment at GMCH-32 in Chandigarh.
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A late-night altercation between a group of youths standing near a shop and occupants of a Mahindra Scorpio escalated into violence near Barrier Chowk in Banur, resulting in a youth being seriously injured after gunfire was opened.

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The injured man was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), Chandigarh. He is reportedly employed with a well-known tailor in Zirakpur. According to information, Jaspreet Singh, also known as “Kali,” a resident of Ward No. 3, was returning home from work in Zirakpur around midnight with two companions. The group stopped at Barrier Chowk to purchase food items.

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At the same time, several men arrived in an SUV, following which an argument broke out. During the confrontation, one of the SUV occupants allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire at Jaspreet.

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Witnesses said panic spread immediately, with shopkeepers and customers fleeing the area. The attackers allegedly fired multiple rounds before escaping from the spot. Jaspreet sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by passersby and his companions, where he remains in critical condition.

Banur Station House Officer (SHO) Arshdeep Sharma said the accused had been identified and a case was registered. He added that further action was underway and the exact number of bullets that struck the victim would be confirmed after receiving medical report. The police said the incident appears to be linked to an old personal enmity.

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