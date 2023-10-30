Youth’s body recovered from Bhakra Canal

Fatehgarh Sahib, Oct 29
A body has been recovered today that belongs to the youth that was recently washed away while immersing in the idol of Durga Mata. The deceased has been identified as Vivek Gupta of Mandi Gobindgarh.
In the statement recorded with the police, Vishal Gupta said Vivek had gone to the Bhakra canal to immerse the Durga Mata idol on October 24. He slipped while immersing the idol and was washed away by the heavy currents at the floating restaurant in Sirhind, and he had been missing ever since.
Now that the body has been recovered, the police have taken action under Section 174 on the basis of the statement by the family of the deceased and handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem at the Civil Hospital.
Slipped while immersing idol
Vivek had gone to the Bhakra canal to immerse the Durga Mata idol on October 24. He slipped while immersing the idol and was washed away by the heavy currents at the floating restaurant in Sirhind
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K
People in enclave ‘scared & desperate’ | Israel removes comm...
'Human error': 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra Pradesh train collision
Vizag-Rayagada Spl jumps signal, hits Palasa Passenger
2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala
48-year-old claims responsibility, surrenders
World Cup: India crush champs England by 100 runs
Rohit Sharma's team's unbeaten streak on | Virtually in semi...