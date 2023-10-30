Youth’s body recovered from Bhakra Canal

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Oct 29

A body has been recovered today that belongs to the youth that was recently washed away while immersing in the idol of Durga Mata. The deceased has been identified as Vivek Gupta of Mandi Gobindgarh.

In the statement recorded with the police, Vishal Gupta said Vivek had gone to the Bhakra canal to immerse the Durga Mata idol on October 24. He slipped while immersing the idol and was washed away by the heavy currents at the floating restaurant in Sirhind, and he had been missing ever since.

Now that the body has been recovered, the police have taken action under Section 174 on the basis of the statement by the family of the deceased and handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem at the Civil Hospital.

