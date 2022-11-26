YouTuber among 25 booked for trespass

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 25

The police have registered a case against a Youtuber Bhana Sidhu and his accomplices for trespass. The suspects have been identified as Bhana Sidhu and his brother Aman Sidhu of Kotduna village in Barnala, Pal Kaur, Charan Das and over 20 others. The case has been registered upon a complaint filed by Bhana’s relative Raman Kant. DSP Rural Gurdev Singh Dhaliwal today said the suspect along with his accomplices trespassed on Kant’s property and also caused harm to it.

“The relatives are having a dispute in relation to ownership and control of a land. According to the woman’s complaint, the suspects entered her property and issued threats. They also burned paddy straw lying in the fields,” he said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 447, 427 and 506 of the IPC.