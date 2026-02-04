YPS honours pre-partition Aitchison College alumni on Foundation Day

Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala, honored former students who attended Aitchison College, Lahore, before moving to YPS post-Partition, underscoring the enduring bond between the two historic institutions.

Advertisement

The event coincided with YPS’s 78th Foundation Day and preceded next week’s 140th anniversary celebrations at Aitchison College, Lahore. Four members from YPS’s first batch — Col Harinder Singh Attari, Gp Capt JS Chimni, Malinder Singh Sodhi, and Simran Singh Bhadaur — attended the ceremony, bringing a nostalgic and historic dimension to the celebrations.

Advertisement

“Unity, camaraderie, and a lifelong bond is what YPS stands for,” said Headmaster Navin Kumar Dixit. “The presence of these alumni adds immense value as they return to their alma mater after several decades.”

Advertisement

Aitchison College, Lahore, founded in 1886, remains a prestigious semi-private boys’ school. At the time of India’s Partition, about 60 percent of its students were Sikh and Hindu and relocated to India, later joining YPS Patiala after Maharaja Yadavindra Singh established it on February 2, 1948.

The historical connection is further strengthened by leadership links: Dhani Ram Kapila, principal of Aitchison in 1947, later became principal at YPS, and Coach Harnam Singh of Aitchison joined YPS as vice principal. “I am honoured to attend both events,” said Tarunjit Singh Butalia, honorary envoy of Aitchison College and director of Jeevay Sanjha Punjab, an organisation promoting cross-border peace.

Advertisement

The founder of YPS, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, last ruler of Patiala, modeled the school on Aitchison College, following in the footsteps of his father, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, who was also an alumnus of Aitchison.

The Foundation Day celebrations at YPS began with a solemn ceremony paying homage to the school’s visionary founder, attended by Headmaster Dixit, Col RPS Brar (retd), members of the YPS Board of Governors, AYOSA president, staff, and students.

The event highlighted the continuity of educational legacy and camaraderie across generations, with distinguished alumni fondly called Yadavindrians reflecting on their shared historical roots at both Aitchison College, Lahore, and YPS Patiala.