YPS leads Mission Clean Patiala drive

“Through this initiative, Yadavindra Public School has reinforced its commitment to promoting cleanliness, environmental responsibility and active citizenship among its students,” said Dixit.

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A total of 39 enthusiastic students and staff members actively participated in the drive. The Headmaster flagged off the cleanliness campaign, following which students and staff cleaned areas around the school premises, demonstrating a strong sense of civic responsibility and environmental awareness.

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“The drive received support from civic and administrative officials from the Municipal Corporation, PRTC, PPCB and the Health Department. We are committed to protecting the environment, and such cleanliness drives help students develop a sense of responsibility towards nature,” said YPS media coordinator Rimpy Sood.