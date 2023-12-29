YPS players shine in national championships

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 28

Two players from Yadavindra Public School here have performed well in national championships.

Dewan Saniaz, a boxer, emerged victorious in the quarterfinal of the 67th SGFI National School Games at Akola, Maharashtra. He faced a tough competition from a player of Tamil Nadu. This quarterfinal victory has propelled Dewan into the semi-final, scheduled today, where he will face off against his opponent from Haryana.

Ravya, a YPS junior wing taekwondo champion, has won gold in the National Open Beginners Taekwondo Championship held in Jaipur. She won the medal in the subjunior female U-22 category.

“The school takes pride in providing ample opportunities to students to thrive academically and in the realm of sports. At YPS, we aim to instil values of discipline, teamwork and perseverance, contributing to the holistic development of students. Dewan Saniaz’s journey so far is a testament to the school’s dedication to producing well-rounded individuals who excel not only in the academic arena but also on the sports field,” said YPS Director, Maj Gen BS Grewal (retd).

