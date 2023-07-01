‘Zameen Prapti’ panel holds protest

Patiala, June 30
Two days after the public auction of a piece of government land at Mandaur village on the Nabha road led to a clash among villagers, members of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee today held a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office.
The members gathered outside the office and alleged that they had been discriminated against and attacked in order to benefit the upper caste residents with the outcome of a ‘tampered’ auction.
Officials of the district administration met the protesters and assured them of a re-auction. The police also assured them that it would register FIRs against those responsible for creating a law and order situation in the area.
The members of the SC community of the village said they would start a protest at the village land if the administration failed to register FIRs against those who attacked them.
