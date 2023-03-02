Zila Parishad employees found absent

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 1

During a surprise checking by the Zila Parishad Chairperson, Mandeep Kaur Badoshi, most employees were found absent from the office though their attendance had been marked.

The chairperson said the state government had directed government employees to be punctual and not leave their offices without making an entry and mentioning the purpose in the movement register in case of some specific work. Still most employees at the office were found missing from their seats and their attendance had been marked. She alleged they had left the office without mentioning the purpose of their departure, which is contrary to the directive of the state government as it insists on maintaining punctuality and regularity in offices.

Mandeep said she had sought an explanation from the absentees. It was not for the first time that the officials were found absent from duty.

Nidhi Sinha, Secretary of the Zila Parishad, said she had an additional charge of the District Development and Panchayat Officer and sat in her office at the District Administrative Complex. Denying the allegations, Nidhi said the Zila Parishad employees were at her office for some work. However, she could not tell if they came there every day.