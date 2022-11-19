ZPSC goes on hunger strike

Patiala, November 18
Members of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC) today started a hunger strike in support of their demands. The committee members have been staging a protest outside the office of the Patiala Deputy Commissioner for the past four days. Gurwinder Singh, zonal vice-president of the committee, said the members have been contacting the DC and the office of the District Development and Panchayat Officer over the concerns for long, but to no avail.
