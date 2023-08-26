ZPSC members demand re-auction of common land in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 25

Activists of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC) today held a demonstration in Patiala to demand the release of fellow committee members arrested during a protest. They also called for the re-auction of common land in Nabha’s Mandaur village that had been reserved for the SC community.

Over 1,000 members of the SC community hailing from various districts of the state gathered at a ground near the district administrative complex today to voice their displeasure. The activists accused government officials of holding auctions in such a way that they benefitted only members of the upper castes.

Dharamveer Harigarh, a leader of the committee, alleged that the administration had carried out a fake auction of the common land in Mandaur reserved for the SC community, and awarded it to upper-caste people. He stressed, “We demand that the administration cancel the auction of the land and release the members of our committee who were arrested and jailed for protesting.”

Mukesh Malaud, another ZPSC leader, said, “The state government has formed a sub-committee — led by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema — in this regard. But a report submitted in connection with the matter has not been made public yet.”

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma today managed to dissuade the protesters from marching to the residence of the health minister and assured them that the incarcerated members of the panel would be released.