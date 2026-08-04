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Home / Politics / Bankipur verdict signals 'vote for change', says Ram Gopal Yadav; predicts two-third majority in UP

Bankipur verdict signals 'vote for change', says Ram Gopal Yadav; predicts two-third majority in UP

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:21 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishor. PTI
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After Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor snatched the Bankipur assembly seat from the BJP by defeating its candidate Neeraj Kumar by over 19,000 votes, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday claimed that the result only showed that the public is ready to vote for change.

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The party expressed confidence that the Samajwadi Party will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh with a two-thirds majority. Notably, Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in February and March next year.

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Talking to reporters in the Parliament premises, senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said the election reflected the growing sentiment among voters across the country.

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"These elections are reflecting the mood of the people of the country. The way this government is working is arbitrary. They will bring any law they want and get it passed on the strength of the public majority. Not a single law is being passed in the interest of the public," he said.

The SP leader claimed that public patience with the ruling dispensation was falling. "After all, how long will we tolerate it? This limit has been reached, and in the future, they will be ousted from power," Yadav remarked. Projecting confidence ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, he claimed the Samajwadi Party was poised for a decisive mandate.

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"We will win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly with a two-thirds majority," he said, expressing optimism about the party's electoral prospects.

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