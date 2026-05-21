All Indian Cine Workers Association demands high-level probe, strict action in Inder Kaur murder case

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a high-level probe and strict action in Punjabi singer Inder Kaur alias Yashinder’s murder case.

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“The Punjabi film industry’s young singer Inder Kaur is no longer among us. Her tragic and heartbreaking death has shocked the entire film fraternity. She had reportedly been missing since May 13, and after six days, her body was recovered from a canal in Ludhiana, Punjab. She was only 29 years old — an age where her future in the Punjabi film industry was bright and full of promise. You left this world far too soon, Inder Kaur. This was not the age to say goodbye to life,” AICWA said in a statement.

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Inder Kaur was a resident of Jamalpur, Ludhiana. Her untimely death has created an atmosphere of grief across Punjab and the entire Indian film industry, it further stated.

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The statement also said, “It is extremely disturbing to see how easily artists and members of the Indian film industry are becoming victims of attacks, murders, suicides, and other tragic incidents, raising serious concerns about the safety and well-being of people working in the entertainment industry. The AICWA strongly appeals to the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann to order a high-level investigation into the murder of Punjabi singer Inder Kaur and ensure strict and immediate action against all accused involved in this case.”

AICWA further requested that the matter be monitored under the direct supervision of the Punjab Government and brought before a fast-track process so that justice is delivered without delay and the guilty receive the strictest punishment under the law.

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“We pray for the departed soul of Inder Kaur to rest in peace. May God give strength and courage to her family, loved ones, and fans during this painful time,” says the statement.

AICWA is the India’s largest labour union which works and fights for the betterment and the rights of Indian film industry workers and artists.