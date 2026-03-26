'Another Moosewala song out soon': Says team after record-breaking 'Barota' track

Fans of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala, have reason to celebrate once again, as his team has hinted at the release of yet another posthumous track in the coming days. The announcement comes after the success of his latest release, Barota, which has generated massive engagement online.

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According to a story shared on Moosewala’s official Instagram account, the music video for Barota has become the second most-commented video globally on YouTube, crossing 10 million comments.

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The post thanked fans for their continued love and support, emphasising the connection between the artist and his audience.

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The message read, "Massive love to all the fans for making Barota’s music video the second most commented video on YouTube worldwide, with over 10 million comments… just a few more days until the next drop. Moose bout to be on the loose…"

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Since Moosewala’s murder, his team has released 12 songs, each one receiving significant attention. Barota song was released in November last year.

Last week, the teaser of Moosewala's hologram-based world tour titled ‘Signed to God World Tour’ was launched. The tour will use hologram technology (3D projection) to recreate Moosewala’s stage presence for fans across the world. The tour is expected to cover eight countries, including India, Pakistan, United States (US), Canada, United Kingdom (UK), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Australia and New Zealand.

Moosewala was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022 at the age of 28.