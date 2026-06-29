Bisleri celebrates Carry On Jatta 4 with limited-edition packs

The laughter of Carry On Jatta 4 isn't just lighting up cinema halls — it's now making a splash on Bisleri bottles too. Following the film's release on June 26, Bisleri International has launched a limited-edition range inspired by the successful Punjabi comedy, giving fans a refreshing keepsake.

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The exclusive bottles are available in 250 ml, 500 ml, 1-litre packs and Bisleri Soda across Punjab, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Delhi. Inspired by one of Punjabi cinema's most successful franchises, the campaign celebrates the film's signature humour, vibrant storytelling and cultural pride, featuring popular stars Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Karamjit Anmol.

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