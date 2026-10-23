Delhi Police take U-turn, Diljit Dosanjh’s concert re-discussed at meeting, finally given security nod

A day after holding the security clearance for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s scheduled concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, the Delhi Police on Friday finally gave the clearance.

Officials said the request was reconsidered and cleared after a meeting at which additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures were discussed.

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Earlier, the Delhi Police had denied the security clearance citing “security concerns”.

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The Delhi show was slated to mark the beginning of Dosanjh’s Indian leg of the Aura World Tour. The concert was expected to draw a large number of fans following the overwhelming response to his previous Dil-Luminati Tour.

The Aura India Tour was scheduled to begin in the national capital before moving to other cities, including Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow.

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Ticket prices for the tour were capped at Rs 18,000, with multiple price categories planned to cater to fans.