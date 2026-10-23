DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Pollywood / Delhi Police take U-turn, Diljit Dosanjh’s concert re-discussed at meeting, finally given security nod

Delhi Police take U-turn, Diljit Dosanjh’s concert re-discussed at meeting, finally given security nod

Officials said the request was reconsidered and cleared after a discussion on additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:10 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Diljit Dosanjh. File photo
Advertisement

A day after holding the security clearance for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s scheduled concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, the Delhi Police on Friday finally gave the clearance. 

Officials said the request was reconsidered and cleared after a meeting at which additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures were discussed.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Delhi Police had denied the security clearance citing “security concerns”.

Advertisement

The Delhi show was slated to mark the beginning of Dosanjh’s Indian leg of the Aura World Tour. The concert was expected to draw a large number of fans following the overwhelming response to his previous Dil-Luminati Tour.

The Aura India Tour was scheduled to begin in the national capital before moving to other cities, including Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow.

Advertisement

Ticket prices for the tour were capped at Rs 18,000, with multiple price categories planned to cater to fans.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts