Singer Gurdas Maan meets Governor Kataria, pledges support for drug-free Punjab initiative

Singer Gurdas Maan meets Governor Kataria, pledges support for drug-free Punjab initiative

The Governor urged the singer, songwriter and actor to use his popularity to educate the youth to stay away from drugs

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:18 PM Jan 08, 2026 IST
Renowned Punjabi singer and cultural icon Gurdas Maan met Punjab Governor and Administrator, Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, at Lok Bhavan, Punjab, today.

During the meeting, both held an in-depth discussion on the growing menace of drug abuse, which continues to severely plague Punjab having destructive impact on the youth of the state. The Governor urged the singer, songwriter and actor to actively associate himself with the campaign and use his immense popularity to educate and motivate the youth to stay away from drugs.

Known for his powerful voice, heart touching lyrics and the flair to connect with audiences effortlessly, Maan, 69, assured the Governor of his full support to join the campaign and participate in awareness marches.

"Protecting the youth from the scourge of drugs is a shared responsibility and I would contribute with my heart and soul to the efforts aimed at building a healthy, drug-free Punjab," he said.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

