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Home / Pollywood / Himanshi Khurana threatens to release CCTV footage and recordings in Asim Riaz row, alleges violence

Himanshi Khurana threatens to release CCTV footage and recordings in Asim Riaz row, alleges violence

She says she never used the term 'forceful conversion' — the media did

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:47 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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The public feud between former Bigg Boss 13 couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz has turned significantly more serious.

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Asim denied ever asking Himanshi to convert, he wrote, "I never asked anyone to change their religion. Not once. Matter of fact, I was the one who pushed you towards fitness. You've been in this shape only after meeting me, before that, everyone knew how you looked. So please, don't use religion as a weapon.

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Hours after this statement by Asim, along with his threat to release screenshots, Himanshi fired back with a statement that raised the stakes considerably.

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In a lengthy social media post, Himanshi said she is prepared to share CCTV footage and recordings connected to what she called the "conversion-related matter" — and went further, alleging violence during their relationship. She pointedly referenced the early hours of November 27, 2023. "Hope you remember that early morning of 27.11.23," she wrote.

She also corrected what she called a media-driven narrative. "I never said 'forceful conversion' was there. People and media set that narrative," she clarified, adding that she had always spoken about her personal life, including her Bigg Boss experience, spiritual journey and health struggles, with honesty and without targeting anyone.

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What shifted her was being mocked for her health issues. "When my health is mocked and my struggles are questioned, I believe it is time to draw a line," she wrote.

She also made clear she was done protecting him. "I am not someone who will continue covering up to protect your so-called image. People from different production houses and channels covered your shit but I am not like them now," she said.

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