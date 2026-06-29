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Home / Pollywood / Much-awaited Punjabi hit Ardaas: Sarbat De Bhale Di makes its digital debut

Much-awaited Punjabi hit Ardaas: Sarbat De Bhale Di makes its digital debut

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Mona
Updated At : 02:46 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is now streaming digitally
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Inspired by the timeless Sikh prayer for the well-being of all, Ardaas: Sarbat De Bhale Di — the third instalment in the acclaimed Ardaas franchise — is now streaming exclusively on Chaupal.

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After its successful theatrical release in September 2024, the film's digital premiere offers fans another opportunity to experience its emotionally stirring narrative. Whether missed on the big screen or revisited from the comfort of home, Ardaas: Sarbat De Bhale Di promises a cinematic journey that resonates across generations.

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Headlined by Gippy Grewal, alongside Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jasmine Bhasin and Prince Kanwaljit, the film weaves together the lives of ordinary people carrying the burden of past mistakes. Bound not by circumstance but by remorse, each character embarks on a personal journey of faith, forgiveness, and self-discovery, seeking the strength to confront their flaws and find inner peace.

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Rather than offering easy answers or passing judgement, the film invites introspection. It challenges viewers to reflect on how readily society condemns others while often overlooking its own shortcomings, reminding us that true healing begins with acknowledging our mistakes and extending compassion — not only to ourselves but to others as well.

Gippy Grewal delivers a sincere and understated performance, while Gurpreet Ghuggi once again showcases his remarkable emotional depth. Jasmine Bhasin and Prince Kanwaljit further enrich the narrative with compelling performances, making the film both relatable and impactful for audiences of all ages.

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Carrying forward the legacy of the Ardaas franchise, Ardaas: Sarbat De Bhale Di continues its tradition of meaningful storytelling rooted in faith, accountability, empathy, and forgiveness. These universal themes make it a rare and compelling family entertainer — one that sparks reflection, conversation, and shared emotional moments long after the credits roll.

Ardaas: Sarbat De Bhale Di is now streaming exclusively on Chaupal.

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