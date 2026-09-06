Parmish Verma confirms divorce from Geet Grewal and new relationship with Harman Brar

Parmish Verma has said what everyone had been waiting to hear — he is divorced and he is in a new relationship.

The Punjabi singer took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to address months of trolling that followed videos of him with model and actress Harman Brar going viral. Many had assumed he was cheating on his wife Geet Grewal. He confirmed the marriage had already ended.

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What came through most clearly in his note was not the confirmation but the frustration behind it. "Being a man makes you a convenient psychological scapegoat. Blame the gender, simplify the story, and the mob gets to feel morally superior," he wrote. He did not shy away from acknowledging the pain either. "When I was drowning, nobody came to save me. I dealt with my own consequences, carried my own pain, and learned to stand again."

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On Harman, he kept it dignified. "Having the discipline to respect my ex-wife, respect the woman in my life today, and never confuse bitterness with masculinity — that is manhood," he wrote before closing with "I'm proud of the man I became."

Parmish and Geet, a Canadian lawyer and politician, married in October 2021. A document suggesting a split had surfaced in January 2026 but neither had spoken about it until now. The two have a daughter, Sadaa, born in 2022.