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Home / Pollywood / Pollywood stars speak out in support of NEET protesters

Pollywood stars speak out in support of NEET protesters

Gippy Grewal, Neeru Bajwa, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Guru Randhawa, Himanshi Khurana and Jasbir Jassi call for justice

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:13 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Pollywood actress Neeru Bajwa is one amongst the many Punjabi stars who have lent support to NEET cause
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Leading Punjabi actors and singers, including Gippy Grewal, Neeru Bajwa, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Himanshi Khurana, Guru Randhawa and Jasbir Jassi, have come out in support of students protesting over the NEET controversy, lending their voices to demands for justice, transparency and accountability.

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Gippy Grewal backed the students, urging authorities to address their concerns, " It’s truly heartbreaking to see students across our country going through so much. They aren’t asking for anything unreasonable they’re simply asking to be heard, treated fairly, and given the opportunities they deserve. Watching young people struggle like this is deeply painful." "

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Neeru Bajwa extended her solidarity by calling for fairness and transparency, saying, “Democracy is strongest when people can ask questions, express their views without fear, and be heard.”

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Sonam Bajwa echoed the demand for accountability, urging that students' hard work should be respected and that the truth must prevail.

Singer and actor Himanshi Khurana voiced support for the protesters, stressing that students should not have to fight for what is rightfully theirs, while veteran singer Jasbir Jassi appealed for a transparent and credible examination process that restores students' faith.

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Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh too condemned the handling of the student protest, saying, "What happened today was very wrong. Students should not have been treated like this. I request the authorities to listen to the students' demands. The voice of the people is the voice of God."

In wake of ongoing stir, singer Babbal Rai postponed his song Haal Puch Gya release. The support from some of Punjabi cinema and music's biggest names has amplified the students' campaign, bringing wider public attention to their demand for a fair and transparent resolution to the NEET issue.

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