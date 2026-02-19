Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube subscriber count nearly matches Indian PM Narendra Modi's even as his parents wage a fresh legal battle to claim around Rs 35 crore in unpaid royalties from a music company and engage in a public feud with Punjabi singer and producer Bunty Bains.

Nearly four years after the assassination of the Punjabi singer, his official YouTube channel has grown to approximately 29.8 million subscribers — a figure very close to the 29.9 million subscribers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official channel.

Meanwhile, Moosewala's parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, have accused One Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd and associates Shabir Momin and Gurpreet Singh of withholding more than Rs 30 crore in royalties earned from their son's music across digital platforms.

In early February, the couple staged a sit-in protest outside the Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police office, during which Balkaur Singh emotionally stated he was left with only Rs 100 in his bank account despite the massive ongoing revenue from Moosewala's songs.

Following the protest, Mansa police registered an FIR against the company and the two individuals under sections for criminal breach of trust, forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The situation has been further complicated by a public disagreement with music producer and former associate Bunty Bains. Although Bains was initially named in the family's complaints, he was not included in the FIR. He has publicly denied any role in handling the financial accounts or royalty payments, insisting the matter concerns only the family and Shabir Momin.

Bains has accused the family of running paid social media campaigns to damage his reputation and has expressed preference for direct dialogue over online allegations.

Moosewala's channel regularly releases new and archival content that attracts millions of views, sustaining its rapid subscriber growth that now rivals even India's highest-profile political figure.

Shabir Momin and Gupreet Singh have not reacted to the allegations.