Singer Hans Raj Hans returns with new single 'Ohdiyan Khedaan'

Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans, a Padma Shri recipient, has released his new single 'Ohdiyan Khedaan', marking his return to music with a track centred on human connection rather than religious themes. Speaking to the media about the release, Hans said, "It was a beautiful opportunity to express my feelings, emotions and thoughts. To release this song, a lot of people came. The song is related to music and is not spiritual."

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Written by Sanjeev Anand, Amdad Ali has composed the music for the track, which is produced by Harshit Anand and released under the Anand Records label. Ahead of its release, the song had already been billed as the "soulful collaboration of the year."

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Hans went on to describe the emotional weight the song carries beyond its lyrics. "The song has a thought, an essence of life. One can feel spirituality if one listens to it. I have made an attempt," he said.

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The singer's comments suggest a deliberate balance in the track, built to sit outside devotional or religious music while still leaving room for listeners to draw a spiritual reading from it. That distinction, between a song about faith and a song that simply feels reflective, appears to be the core idea Hans wanted to convey at the release.

'Ohdiyan Khedaan' is available now across streaming platforms.