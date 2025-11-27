A feasible solution to the Chandigarh imbroglio

CHANDIGARH emerged after a profound civilisational wound was inflicted on Punjab in 1947, when Lahore — its historical epicentre of culture, commerce, and governance — became a part of Pakistan. After the Partition, Punjab was left bereft of an administrative seat. The response was both pragmatic and visionary: the creation of a new capital city, first conceptualised by Albert Mayer and Matthew Nowicki and later sculpted by Le Corbusier. Chandigarh emerged as a powerful symbol of renewal, encapsulating the spirit of a confident Indian republic.