DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / Premium / Art, books and awards : The new AI fault line
PREMIUM

Art, books and awards : The new AI fault line

We must shield human creativity until AI evolves into a new form of art.

article_Author
Atanu Biswas
Updated At : 02:23 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Quandary: Half-human, half-AI works may soon test the limits of copyright law. iStock

AS an interesting news development, the books of two award-winning New Zealand authors — Stephanie Johnson's collection of short stories 'Obligate Carnivore' and Elizabeth Smither's collection of novellas 'Angel Train' — have been disqualified from consideration for the 2026 Ockham Book Awards' NZ $65,000 fiction prize, the country's top literary prize, due to the use of artificial intelligence — not in their writing but in their cover designs, which did not adhere to the new guidelines regarding AI use. Naturally, the question of how much AI use is acceptable in the context of creativity emerges in this AI era. Where is the lakshman rekha?

Unlock Premium Insights in This Article

Take your experience further with Premium access.

Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits

Combo
Yearly
Monthly

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts