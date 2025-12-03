Art, books and awards : The new AI fault line

AS an interesting news development, the books of two award-winning New Zealand authors — Stephanie Johnson's collection of short stories 'Obligate Carnivore' and Elizabeth Smither's collection of novellas 'Angel Train' — have been disqualified from consideration for the 2026 Ockham Book Awards' NZ $65,000 fiction prize, the country's top literary prize, due to the use of artificial intelligence — not in their writing but in their cover designs, which did not adhere to the new guidelines regarding AI use. Naturally, the question of how much AI use is acceptable in the context of creativity emerges in this AI era. Where is the lakshman rekha?