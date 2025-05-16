Barun Sobti of Kohraa fame says Indianness is multi-dimensional

From being the poster boy of television to an actor worth reckoning, Barun Sobti has transitioned from one pinnacle of success to another. If back in time his Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? earned a permanent place in the minds of television buffs, more recently he has won the Critics’ Choice Award for his heartwarming portrayal of stay-at-home dad Avinash in SonyLiv web series Raat Jawaan Hai. Actors might be taken more seriously in the OTT space, but he interjects, “There are some phenomenal actors on television too.” He bid adieu to the business of television soaps for obvious reasons, frantic pace of work that episode after episode demands, leaving one little time to reflect on one’s craft or even know oneself.