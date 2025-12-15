Breakout stars who stole hearts...

The year 2025 has truly been a standout period for fresh talent, with several young actors delivering debuts that left a strong impression. Aaman Devgan, Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda, Rasha Thadani and many others won over audiences with performances that showcased both promise and individuality. Their work not only put them firmly on the industry’s radar but also added a refreshing new energy to the screen. While some of these debutants chose unconventional roles to make their mark, others challenged long-held assumptions around privilege and opportunity. Together, they have shaped one of the most exciting and diverse chapters for emerging talent this year.